How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Miami Heat will play the Atlanta Hawks.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (48.2%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.
- The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 119.6 points per game, compared to 117.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.
- Atlanta concedes 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.
- This year the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.7).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Clint Capela
|Questionable
|Calf
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Groin
|Dejounte Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Knee
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.