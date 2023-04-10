The Nashville Predators (40-31-8), losers of three straight road games, visit the Calgary Flames (37-27-16) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-200) Predators (+170) -

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville is 5-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Predators.

Predators vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 253 (17th) Goals 214 (28th) 244 (13th) Goals Allowed 227 (12th) 50 (17th) Power Play Goals 43 (24th) 47 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over twice.

Over their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.3 goals, 2.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (214 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 227 total, which ranks 12th among league teams.

Their -13 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

