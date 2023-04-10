(4-4) will take on the (6-3) at Truist Park on Monday, April 10 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 strikeouts, Graham Ashcraft will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Reds have +155 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

