The Boston Celtics (56-25) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -6.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Hawks games have gone over the point total in 46 out of 81 opportunities (56.8%).
  • Atlanta's ATS record is 36-45-0 this year.
  • The Hawks have won in 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.9 236.4 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 0 0% 118.5 236.4 118.1 229.5 233.5

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Hawks have gone over the total six times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.450, 18-22-0).
  • The Hawks score an average of 118.5 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
  • Atlanta is 33-28 against the spread and 39-22 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 44-37 19-24 42-39
Hawks 36-45 4-2 46-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-28
38-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-22
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
40-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

