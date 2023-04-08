Eli White is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves and will face Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eli White? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

  • White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 34.0% of his 47 games last season, White got a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 6.4% of his games last season (47 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 14 of 47 games last season (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 18
.222 AVG .176
.300 OBP .246
.278 SLG .333
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
5 RBI 5
21/6 K/BB 20/5
8 SB 4
Home Away
22 GP 25
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.