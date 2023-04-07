Trae Young could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Young put up 25 points and 16 assists in his last game, which ended in a 134-116 win against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Young's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.2 21.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.6 Assists 9.5 10.0 9.7 PRA 37.5 39.2 33.3 PR -- 29.2 23.6 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Trae Young's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trae Young Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.1 per contest.

Young is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.7 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the league, allowing 110.7 points per game.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.2 assists per contest.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trae Young vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 34 18 2 10 1 0 0 11/12/2022 38 27 1 11 2 0 1 11/10/2022 33 26 3 7 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Young or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.