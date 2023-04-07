2023 Masters Tournament Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Brooks Koepka currently leads the way (-7, +750 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 Masters Tournament .
Masters Tournament Second Round Information
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards
Masters Tournament Best Odds to Win
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 1:48 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-7)
- Odds to Win: +350
Rahm Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|1st
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +550
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|3
|1
|6th
Brooks Koepka
- Tee Time: 8:48 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-7)
- Odds to Win: +750
Koepka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|8
|1
|1st
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 1:24 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|1st
Jason Day
- Tee Time: 9:36 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Day Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|4th
Masters Tournament Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Cameron Young
|4th (-5)
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|6th (-4)
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|13th (-3)
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|13th (-3)
|+2200
|Rory McIlroy
|37th (E)
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|13th (-3)
|+2200
|Sam Burns
|6th (-4)
|+2500
|Shane Lowry
|6th (-4)
|+3300
|Will Zalatoris
|MC ()
|+3300
|Justin Thomas
|17th (-2)
|+4000
