Eddie Rosario -- 1-for-1 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Rosario got a base hit in 37 out of 84 games last season (44.0%), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (15.5%).

He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 84 opportunities, 6.0%), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 37 .176 AVG .252 .225 OBP .297 .305 SLG .353 8 XBH 10 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 41/9 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 39 16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%) 14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%) 4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

