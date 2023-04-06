The Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Nashville Predators (39-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

In the last 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 while scoring 24 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%). They have conceded 32 goals.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-195)

Hurricanes (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.3)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 39-30-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime matchups.

In the 30 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 40 points.

Across the 14 games this season the Predators ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Nashville has earned 23 points (10-7-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Predators have scored more than two goals 37 times, earning 57 points from those matchups (27-7-3).

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 16-6-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 15-10-3 (33 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 48 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.74 26th 2nd 2.53 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 3rd 35 Shots 29.7 24th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 18th 20.5% Power Play % 18.5% 26th 2nd 83.8% Penalty Kill % 81.3% 11th

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

