Thursday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (5-1) against the San Diego Padres (3-3) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on April 6.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (1-0) versus the Padres and Blake Snell (0-1).

Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

BSSE

Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

This season Atlanta has won two of its three games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 32 total runs this season.

The Braves' 2.38 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule