The Washington Wizards (34-45) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at State Farm Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-DC.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

7:30 PM ET

Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)

Wizards (+ 10.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Wizards' .456 ATS win percentage (36-40-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .430 mark (34-43-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Atlanta (2-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Washington (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (43 out of 79).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 28-18, a better record than the Wizards have put up (17-35) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta sports a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 118.1 points per game. On defense, it ranks 24th with 117.9 points allowed per contest.

The Hawks are putting up 24.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Hawks have found it difficult to pile up threes, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 10.7 threes made per game. They rank 20th with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown this season.

So far this year, Atlanta has taken 67.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 32.9% from three-point land (24.1% of the team's baskets).

