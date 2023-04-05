Hawks vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 5
The Washington Wizards (34-45) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-10.5)
|233
|-500
|+400
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-10.5)
|232.5
|-600
|+425
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-11)
|233
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Hawks (-10.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Hawks average 118.1 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards put up 113.2 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -82 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 231.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 232.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Atlanta has compiled a 34-42-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has covered 37 times in 79 chances against the spread this season.
Hawks and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+30000
|+9000
|-225
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
