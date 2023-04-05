How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (34-45) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Hawks vs. Wizards with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.
- Atlanta has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 13th.
- The 118.1 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.9 more points than the Wizards allow (114.2).
- Atlanta has a 33-17 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have performed better in home games this season, scoring 119 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is surrendering 116.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 118.9.
- In home games, the Hawks are averaging 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.7) than away from home (10.8). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to away from home (35.9%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Illness
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.