Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Cardinals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Rosario reached base via a hit in 37 of 84 games last season (44.0%), including multiple hits in 15.5% of those games (13 of them).
- He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario drove in a run in 16 games last season out 84 (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.176
|AVG
|.252
|.225
|OBP
|.297
|.305
|SLG
|.353
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|41/9
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|16 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (53.8%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.5%)
|14 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (28.2%)
|4 (8.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.