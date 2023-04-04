Hawks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Chicago Bulls (38-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.
Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-3.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 42 of 78 games this season.
- Atlanta's matchups this season have a 236.1-point average over/under, 1.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta is 34-44-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hawks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|21
|26.9%
|113.6
|231.7
|112.2
|230.3
|228.1
|Hawks
|42
|53.8%
|118.1
|231.7
|118.1
|230.3
|233.5
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.436) at home (17-22-0 record) and on the road (17-22-0).
- The Hawks put up 5.9 more points per game (118.1) than the Bulls give up to opponents (112.2).
- Atlanta is 29-27 against the spread and 35-21 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|41-37
|12-11
|35-43
|Hawks
|34-44
|8-7
|43-35
Hawks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bulls
|Hawks
|113.6
|118.1
|17
|4
|22-6
|29-27
|20-8
|35-21
|112.2
|118.1
|7
|25
|37-21
|22-8
|36-22
|24-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.