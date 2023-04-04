Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves (3-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +115. A 10-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cardinals were favored 99 times and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Cardinals had a record of 49-25, a 66.2% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals hit 98 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 at home.

The Braves came away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Braves won two of 10 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Atlanta hit 118 home runs on the road last season (1.5 per game).

The Braves averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

