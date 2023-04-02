Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)
- d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
- d'Arnaud got a base hit in 75 out of 111 games last year (67.6%), with multiple hits in 31 of those games (27.9%).
- He hit a home run in 18 of 111 games in 2022 (16.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud picked up an RBI in 39 games last year out of 111 (35.1%), including multiple RBIs in 12.6% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He scored a run in 50 of his 111 games a year ago (45.0%), with two or more runs scored nine times (8.1%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.268
|.329
|OBP
|.310
|.455
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|31
|49/12
|K/BB
|41/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|40 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|14 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (32.1%)
|26 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (45.3%)
|7 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.8%)
|21 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (34.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gore starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- When he last appeared on Monday, July 25, the 24-year-old southpaw pitched in relief and went 1 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- In his 16 appearances last season he put together a 4-4 record, had a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.471 WHIP.
