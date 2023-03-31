Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 120-118 win over the Cavaliers, Okongwu put up 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Below, we dig into Okongwu's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 13.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 8.1 Assists -- 1 0.9 PRA -- 18 22.4 PR 17.5 17 21.5



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Nets

Okongwu has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made four per game, which account for 6.5% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 112.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.3 per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 28 10 7 1 0 0 0 12/28/2022 37 18 13 1 0 3 0 12/9/2022 19 6 7 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.