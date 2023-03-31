The Brooklyn Nets (41-35) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) meet at Barclays Center on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE. The matchup has no set line. The point total for the matchup is 241.5.

Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 241.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 29 games this season that have had more than 241.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Atlanta's games this season is 235.9 points, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 34-42-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won 12 of its 33 games, or 36.4%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 17 22.4% 113.5 231.5 112.8 230.6 226.7 Hawks 29 38.2% 118 231.5 117.8 230.6 233.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Hawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.447) at home (17-21-0 record) and away (17-21-0) this year.

The Hawks score an average of 118 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Nets allow.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Atlanta is 29-26 against the spread and 34-21 overall.

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 40-36 0-0 35-41 Hawks 34-42 0-0 42-34

Hawks vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Hawks 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 118 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 19-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-26 21-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-21 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 32-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-8 36-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-6

