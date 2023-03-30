When the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) and UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) square off at Orleans Arena on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, Tylor Perry and Eric Gaines will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch UAB vs. North Texas

Game Day: Thursday, March 30

Thursday, March 30 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Orleans Arena

Orleans Arena Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

UAB's Last Game

UAB was victorious in its most recent game versus Utah Valley, 88-86 in OT, on Tuesday. Ty Brewer was its leading scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ty Brewer 30 12 0 5 1 4 Jordan Walker 17 5 6 2 0 1 Eric Gaines 13 3 2 0 1 1

UAB Players to Watch

Jordan Walker is the Blazers' top scorer (22.3 points per game), and he produces 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him fifth in the country.

Gaines is the Blazers' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Trey Jemison paces the Blazers in rebounding (8.5 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 0.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

The Blazers receive 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from KJ Buffen.

The Blazers receive 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Brewer.

UAB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)