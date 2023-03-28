The UAB Blazers (28-9) square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Orleans Arena. Jordan Walker of the Blazers is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch UAB vs. Utah Valley

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Orleans Arena

Orleans Arena Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

UAB's Last Game

In its previous game, UAB defeated Vanderbilt on Wednesday, 67-59. Its high scorer was Walker with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Walker 21 7 7 1 0 1 Trey Jemison 17 12 0 0 0 0 Eric Gaines 14 7 0 3 1 0

UAB Players to Watch

Walker records a team-leading 22.5 points per game. He is also totaling 2.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 4.2 made 3-pointers per contest (third in the country).

Eric Gaines leads the Blazers at 4.5 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 11.6 points.

Trey Jemison paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.5), and also posts 9.3 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

KJ Buffen is putting up 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Ty Brewer puts up 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

UAB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)