Two streaking squads hit the court when the UAB Blazers (28-9) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Blazers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wolverines, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UAB vs. Utah Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UAB vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UAB vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UAB vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

UAB is 15-17-2 ATS this season.

A total of 22 out of the Blazers' 34 games this season have hit the over.

Utah Valley has compiled a 23-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Wolverines games have hit the over 17 out of 32 times this year.

