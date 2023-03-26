The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Okongwu, in his last action, had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 143-130 win over the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Okongwu, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 11.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 7.1 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 17.8 19.8 PR 16.5 16.8 18.6



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Okongwu is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.2 per game.

Okongwu's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.3 points per game.

Giving up 44.5 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 26.2 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 28 6 10 1 0 1 2

