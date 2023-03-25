The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:09 PM.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40%).

Kansas State is 17-6 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 13th.

The Wildcats put up 76.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.8 the Owls give up.

Kansas State has an 18-6 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 46.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Owls are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 189th.

The Owls' 78 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 69.6 the Wildcats give up.

Florida Atlantic is 25-1 when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Kansas State is posting 1.7 fewer points per game (75) than it is when playing on the road (76.7).

The Wildcats are allowing 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (80.6).

Kansas State is sinking 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is one fewer threes and 2.1999999999999957% points worse than it is averaging in away games (7.7, 35.3%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic is scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9).

In 2022-23 the Owls are giving up 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).

Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38%) than at home (37.7%).

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/17/2023 Montana State W 77-65 Greensboro Coliseum 3/19/2023 Kentucky W 75-69 Greensboro Coliseum 3/23/2023 Michigan State W 98-93 Madison Square Garden 3/25/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden

Florida Atlantic Schedule