After the first round at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, Brice Garnett is currently atop the leaderboard (+1000 to win).

Corales Puntacana Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards

Par 72/7,670 yards TV: Golf Channel

Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win

Ben Martin

Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-6)

1st (-6) Odds to Win: +450

Martin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 1st

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Current Rank: 10th (-3)

10th (-3) Odds to Win: +600

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 3 0 10th

Matt Wallace

Tee Time: 7:21 AM ET

7:21 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-5)

3rd (-5) Odds to Win: +800

Wallace Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 3rd

Brice Garnett

Tee Time: 11:59 AM ET

11:59 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-6)

1st (-6) Odds to Win: +1000

Garnett Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 1st

Thomas Detry

Tee Time: 7:33 AM ET

7:33 AM ET Current Rank: 18th (-2)

18th (-2) Odds to Win: +1600

Detry Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 5 3 18th

Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Dylan Wu 4th (-4) +1600 Erik Van Rooyen 10th (-3) +1800 Taylor Pendrith 102nd (+5) +2000 Sean O'Hair 4th (-4) +2000 Patrick Rodgers 102nd (+5) +2000 Doug Ghim 10th (-3) +2800 Austin Eckroat 10th (-3) +2800 Michael Kim 18th (-2) +3300 Andrew Novak 18th (-2) +4000 Brent Grant 10th (-3) +4000

