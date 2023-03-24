A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Sportsbooks think Alabama will emerge victorious, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The action starts at 6:30 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 136.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in 23 of 33 games this season.

Alabama has an average point total of 150.5 in its contests this year, 14.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide have a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama has won 27, or 93.1%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 15 46.9% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 9-1 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Crimson Tide have hit the over five times.

The Crimson Tide average 82.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs give up.

Alabama has a 17-9 record against the spread and a 26-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

