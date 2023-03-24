Alabama vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will meet on Friday at TBA, live from KFC Yum! Center, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Bookmakers have declared Alabama as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket, giving the a -point edge.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- Alabama's games have gone over the point total in 15 out of 32 opportunities (46.9%).
- The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.
- San Diego State (17-15-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 10.5% less often than Alabama (21-12-0) this season.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|82.3
|154.2
|68.2
|131.3
|149.5
|San Diego State
|71.9
|154.2
|63.1
|131.3
|138.3
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Crimson Tide average 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).
- Alabama has a 17-9 record against the spread and a 26-3 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|21-12-0
|15-18-0
|San Diego State
|17-15-0
|13-19-0
Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|Alabama
|San Diego State
|15-0
|Home Record
|15-1
|9-3
|Away Record
|8-2
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
