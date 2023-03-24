The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) are 7.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) on Friday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 137.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 23 times.

The average total in Alabama's contests this year is 150.5, 13 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has won 27, or 93.1%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 14 43.8% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Crimson Tide have gone over the total five times.

The 82.3 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 19.2 more points than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

Alabama has a 17-9 record against the spread and a 26-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.