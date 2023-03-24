A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Bookmakers think Alabama will survive and advance, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The action starts at 6:30 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 137.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 23 times.

Alabama has an average total of 150.5 in its outings this year, 13 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.

Alabama has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 27, or 93.1%, of those games.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 14 43.8% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Crimson Tide score 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

When Alabama scores more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

