A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Bookmakers think Alabama will survive and advance, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The action starts at 6:30 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Alabama -7.5 137.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

  • Alabama's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 23 times.
  • Alabama has an average total of 150.5 in its outings this year, 13 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.
  • Alabama has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 27, or 93.1%, of those games.
  • Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5
San Diego State 14 43.8% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

  • Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • The Crimson Tide score 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
  • When Alabama scores more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0
San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State
15-0 Home Record 15-1
9-3 Away Record 8-2
9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0
6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4
73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0
4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

