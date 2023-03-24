Alabama vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) meeting with a trip to the South Region bracket final on the line on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 136.5.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Alabama
|-7.5
|136.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- In 23 of 33 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have combined to total more than 136.5 points.
- The average total in Alabama's matchups this year is 150.5, 14 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.
- Alabama has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 27, or 93.1%, of those games.
- Alabama has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 78.9% chance to win.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|23
|69.7%
|82.3
|154.2
|68.2
|131.3
|149.5
|San Diego State
|15
|46.9%
|71.9
|154.2
|63.1
|131.3
|138.3
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- Alabama has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Crimson Tide score 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
- When Alabama puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|21-12-0
|12-8
|15-18-0
|San Diego State
|17-15-0
|0-0
|13-19-0
Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|Alabama
|San Diego State
|15-0
|Home Record
|15-1
|9-3
|Away Record
|8-2
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.