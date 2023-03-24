The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama is favored by 7.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 6:30 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 136.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In 23 of 33 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have gone over 136.5 points.

Alabama has an average point total of 150.5 in its games this year, 14 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Crimson Tide have put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread.

Alabama has won 27, or 93.1%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Alabama has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

Alabama has a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 15 46.9% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 games have hit the over.

The 82.3 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 19.2 more points than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

When Alabama puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.