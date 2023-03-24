How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will decide which of the squads is heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have knocked down.
- Alabama has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at first.
- The Crimson Tide record 82.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs allow.
- When Alabama scores more than 63.1 points, it is 26-3.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama is averaging 89.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- The Crimson Tide are surrendering 65 points per game this season when playing at home, which is four fewer points than they're allowing on the road (69).
- Alabama is making 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.4 more threes and four% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/12/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 82-63
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 96-75
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Maryland
|W 73-51
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/24/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
