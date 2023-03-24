When the Alabama Crimson Tide and San Diego State Aztecs play in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama was victorious in its most recent game against Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly was its high scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State topped Furman on Saturday, 75-52. Micah Parrish scored a team-high 16 points (and chipped in zero assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads the Crimson Tide with 19.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds, while also putting up 2 assists.

Noah Clowney posts 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears averages 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako is averaging 6.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Quinerly is tops on the Crimson Tide at 3.6 assists per contest, while also posting 1.9 rebounds and 8.7 points.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (13 points per game) and assist man (2.1), and contributes 3.9 rebounds.

Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he contributes 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Aztecs get 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Darrion Trammell.

Nathan Mensah is posting a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 6.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Aztecs receive 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jaedon LeDee.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

