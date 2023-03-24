The Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) are set to meet for their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, with a tip-off time of 6:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama won its most recent game against Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly was its leading scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State was victorious in its previous game versus Furman, 75-52, on Saturday. Micah Parrish was its leading scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller puts up 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Noah Clowney puts up 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears averages 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Quinerly paces his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (13 points per game) and assist man (2.1), and contributes 3.9 rebounds.

Lamont Butler leads the Aztecs in assists (3.3 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Aztecs get 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Darrion Trammell.

Nathan Mensah is No. 1 on the Aztecs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and posts 6.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Aztecs receive 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jaedon LeDee.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)