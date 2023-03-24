When the Alabama Crimson Tide and San Diego State Aztecs face off in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama won its most recent game against Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly was its top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

In its most recent game, San Diego State topped Furman on Saturday, 75-52. Its top scorer was Micah Parrish with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also posts 2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney averages 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears puts up 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Charles Bediako posts 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 65.6% from the field.

Quinerly leads the Crimson Tide at 3.6 assists per game, while also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 8.7 points.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is posting a team-high 13 points per contest. And he is delivering 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Lamont Butler tops the Aztecs in assists (3.3 per game), and produces 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darrion Trammell gets the Aztecs 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah is averaging a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 6.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jaedon LeDee gives the Aztecs 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)