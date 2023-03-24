Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley are two players to watch on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Alabama Crimson Tide go head to head with the San Diego State Aztecs in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama was victorious in its previous game versus Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly was its top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State topped Furman on Saturday, 75-52. Micah Parrish scored a team-high 16 points (and added zero assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller paces his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per contest, and also averages 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney puts up 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears averages 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako posts 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 65.6% from the field.

Quinerly leads his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also puts up 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley tops the Aztecs in scoring (13 points per game), and averages 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler is recording a team-high 3.3 assists per game. He's also delivering 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor, and 32.4% from beyond the arc resulting in 1 treys per game.

Darrion Trammell gives the Aztecs 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah is putting up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 6.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field.

Jaedon LeDee gets the Aztecs 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)