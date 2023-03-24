Friday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) matching up at KFC Yum! Center (on March 24) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Alabama.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +280

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Alabama has a 21-12-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to San Diego State, who is 17-15-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide have hit the over in 15 games, while Aztecs games have gone over 13 times. The teams average 154.2 points per game, 16.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a +508 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is grabbing 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per contest.

Alabama hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 28.1% rate.

The Crimson Tide score 97.5 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 175th in college basketball, and giving up 63.1 per contest, 25th in college basketball) and have a +308 scoring differential.

San Diego State pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

San Diego State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11 per game (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

