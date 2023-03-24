Friday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) against the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Alabama. The total is listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +280

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Alabama's record against the spread this season is 21-12-0, and San Diego State's is 17-15-0. A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have hit the over, and 13 of the Aztecs' games have gone over. The two teams average 154.2 points per game, 16.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +508 scoring differential overall.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It records 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per contest.

Alabama hits 4.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 80.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball play), 2.0 more than the 11.3 it forces on average (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State records 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.8% from deep.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.0 (98th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.