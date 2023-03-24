Friday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on March 24) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 victory for Alabama.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 136.5 total.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +275

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama is 21-12-0 against the spread this season compared to San Diego State's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide have hit the over in 15 games, while Aztecs games have gone over 13 times. The teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (122nd in college basketball). They have a +508 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It collects 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.8 per contest.

Alabama hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 34.1% from deep (178th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Crimson Tide score 97.5 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +308 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (175th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State averages 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

San Diego State has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11 (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

