Friday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) going head-to-head at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Alabama. The over/under is listed at 136.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -375, San Diego State +280

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama is 21-12-0 against the spread this season compared to San Diego State's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Aztecs games have gone over 13 times. The two teams combine to score 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a +508 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Alabama prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is recording 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Alabama knocks down 4.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Crimson Tide's 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

Alabama has lost the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +308 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.9 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.1 per contest to rank 25th in college basketball.

San Diego State wins the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game, 95th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.8.

San Diego State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

San Diego State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11 (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

