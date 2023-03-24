A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) to determine which of the squads is heading to the South Regional final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

San Diego State has put together a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 34 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.

Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 70th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the start to +4000.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

