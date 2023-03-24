Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 6:30 PM on Friday.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-375
|+280
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-340
|+280
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-345
|+280
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- San Diego State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 34 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +340
- Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +340, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +340 moneyline odds, is 22.7%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Aztecs have experienced the 70th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.
- With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
