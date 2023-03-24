A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 6:30 PM on Friday.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

San Diego State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 34 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +340, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +340 moneyline odds, is 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Aztecs have experienced the 70th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.

With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

