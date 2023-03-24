A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) hitting the court against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 6:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the South Regional final.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have hit the over.

San Diego State has covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.

Aztecs games have gone over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +320

+320 Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+320), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide have experienced the 64th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +320.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 23.8%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Oddsmakers have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 71st-biggest change.

San Diego State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

