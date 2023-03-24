A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 6:30 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have gone over the point total.

San Diego State has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Aztecs have experienced the 70th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.

With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

