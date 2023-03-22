How to Watch UAB vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) welcome in the UAB Blazers (27-9) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
UAB vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Commodores have given up to their opponents (43.2%).
- UAB has put together a 17-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.2% from the field.
- The Commodores are the rebounding team in the country, the Blazers rank fourth.
- The Blazers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 71.6 the Commodores give up.
- When UAB gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 17-1.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (79.4).
- The Blazers concede 65.9 points per game at home, and 76 away.
- UAB knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (38.4%).
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/14/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 88-60
|Bartow Arena
|3/19/2023
|Morehead State
|W 77-59
|Bartow Arena
|3/22/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
