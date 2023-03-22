Trae Young plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 129-107 win against the Pistons, Young had 30 points and 12 assists.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.8 25.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.0 Assists 10.5 10.1 9.7 PRA 42.5 40 38.9 PR 31.5 29.9 29.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Trae Young Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Trae Young has made 8.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 18.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Trae Young vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 34 41 6 7 1 0 1

