Target Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) and Atlanta Hawks (36-36) will square off on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Anthony Edwards and Dejounte Murray are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Hawks, respectively.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks beat the Pistons on Tuesday, 129-107. Young scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in 12 assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 30 3 12 0 0 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 1 3 0 0 4 John Collins 15 8 1 1 1 2

Hawks Players to Watch

Murray is posting 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Clint Capela is posting a team-high 11.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.9 points and 0.9 assists, making 64.4% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

John Collins is averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25.2 4 9.7 1.5 0 2.5 Dejounte Murray 16.4 4.7 5.3 1.6 0 0.9 Clint Capela 11.5 10.4 0.8 0.7 1.1 0 Onyeka Okongwu 11.1 6.6 0.9 0.9 1.2 0.1 De'Andre Hunter 15 3.8 1.6 0.4 0.5 1.2

