The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hunter, in his last game (March 21 win against the Pistons) produced 12 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Hunter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.8 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA 21.5 21.1 20.4 PR 19.5 19.7 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Hunter is responsible for taking 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hunter's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 19th in the league, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 36 15 2 2 1 1 0

