UAB vs. Vanderbilt: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 21
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) host the UAB Blazers (27-9) at on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the matchup.
UAB vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Venue:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- The Blazers have hit the over in 20 of their 30 games with a set total (66.7%).
- UAB has gone 14-16-0 ATS this year.
- UAB (14-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 9.5% less often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) this season.
UAB vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|72.3
|153.8
|71.6
|141.8
|138.8
|UAB
|81.5
|153.8
|70.2
|141.8
|147.3
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- UAB has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Blazers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- The Blazers score an average of 81.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 71.6 the Commodores allow.
- UAB is 11-12 against the spread and 21-6 overall when it scores more than 71.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|UAB
|14-16-0
|20-10-0
UAB vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits
|Vanderbilt
|UAB
|14-5
|Home Record
|17-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|6-5
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.4
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.