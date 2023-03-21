The Detroit Pistons (16-56) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSDETX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -13.5 237.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 29 games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 237.5 total points.
  • Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 235 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Hawks' ATS record is 31-40-0 this season.
  • Atlanta has been the favorite in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 29 40.8% 117.4 228.3 117.6 236.1 232.7
Pistons 21 29.2% 110.9 228.3 118.5 236.1 227.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Five of Hawks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has played better at home, covering 15 times in 34 home games, and 16 times in 37 road games.
  • The Hawks record 117.4 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pistons give up.
  • When Atlanta totals more than 118.5 points, it is 18-12 against the spread and 21-9 overall.

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Hawks and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 31-40 0-0 40-31
Pistons 32-40 1-5 36-36

Hawks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Pistons
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 110.9
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
18-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-3
21-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-7
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.5
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
18-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-18
18-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-27

